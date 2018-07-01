Croatia vs Denmark Goes To Penalty Shootout In World Cup Last 16

Updated July 1, 2018
Denmark’s goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (R) argues with referee Argentine referee Nestor Pitana in the extra time of the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Croatia and Denmark at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on July 1, 2018. PHOTO: Johannes EISELE / AFP

 

The World Cup last-16 match between Croatia and Denmark went to penalties on Sunday — the second game to require spot-kicks on day two of the knockout phase.

Mathias Jorgensen gave Denmark the lead after just 58 seconds but Mario Mandzukic levelled for Croatia in the fourth minute.

Kasper Schmeichel saved a Luka Modric penalty in the final minutes of extra time to keep the score at 1-1.

The winner will play Russia in the quarter-finals after the host nation reached the last eight earlier in the day following a 4-3 win over Spain on penalties.

