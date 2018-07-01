Lagos Govt Announces Traffic Diversion Ahead President Macron’s Visit

Ahead of the visit of the President of France, Emmanuel Macron to Lagos, the State Government has announced that there would be a traffic diversion and restricted movement.

The restriction of movement would be from 12 noon to 12 midnight on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, around the Alausa, African Shrine/Agidingbi axis.

Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Taiwo Salaam in a statement on Sunday appealed to Lagos residents for their cooperation urging motorists to make use of alternative routes provided.

READ ALSO: Macron To Visit Afrika Shrine, Lagos

“While we regret the inconvenience that this might cause the public, especially those who live and work in the area, we appeal that you kindly bear with us during this period and make use of the alternative routes provided,”, Salaam said.

Macron is expected to be hosted by the State Government at the African Shrine on Tuesday.