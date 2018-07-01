PHOTOS: President Buhari Attends AU Summit In Mauritania

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday attended the opening of African Union (AU) summit.

The summit of African leaders is the 31st Session of AU and is currently taking place in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

Federal government officials including Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu; Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Nassarawa State Governor, Alhaji Tanko Almakura; Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and Director General NIA, Rufai Alkali were also with President Buhari at the summit.

The session will hold from today, June 30, to July 2 and President Buhari will speak on the theme: ‘Winning the Fight against Corruption, A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation’.

See photos below: