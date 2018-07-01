Tanker Explosion: Lagos Govt Restricts Movement Of Fuel Tankers

The Lagos State Government has announced a restriction of the movement of fuel tankers to designated trailer route in the state.

This is following the tragic tanker explosion on Otedola Bridge inward Ojodu Berger along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Thursday, June 28, which claimed lives and property.

The state government also said it was now mandatory for all articulated trucks coming into Lagos to obtain the Ministry of Transportation’s Road Worthiness Certificate at any of the designated centres within the next 30 days.

The State’s Commissioner for Transportation, Ladi Lawanson made this announcement in Alausa after meeting with all the relevant stakeholders including Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), National Association of Transport Operators (NATO), Container Truck Owners Association of Nigeria, among others.

He also noted that preliminary investigations into the incident revealed a combination of a vehicular defect and human errors.

“As an immediate response to the latest incident, the Lagos State Government hereby announces the following measures: Fuel tankers are hereby directed to ply the designated trailer route, that is, Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway via Ogudu to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“All tankers and containers coming into Lagos State from henceforth are directed to obtain the Ministry of Transportation Certificate of Road Worthiness at any of our centres within the next 30 days, while new centres along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway will be established to quickly to cope with the expected demand for this service,” Lawanson said.

He listed the 10 centres currently available to process the applications to include Berger, Ojodu; Odogunyan, Ikorodu; Agric/Ishawo Road, Ikorodu; Works yard, PWD, Shogunle; NCI, Gbagada; VIS Yard, Oko-Afo, Badagry; VIS Yard, Ayobo-Ipaja; Test Centre, Badagry; VIS Yard, Epe; and VIS Yard, Oko-Oba Abattoir.

At least nine people were killed on Thursday after a tanker explosion on Otedola Bridge along the Berger axis of Lagos.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Adesina Tiamiyu, confirmed to Channels Television that rescue officials have been able to retrieve nine bodies from the scene of the fire.

Eyewitnesses, however, said the death toll might be higher as many people were trapped in their cars with rescue officials still working at the scene.