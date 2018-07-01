Wounded Murray Pulls Out Of Wimbledon

Updated July 1, 2018
Britain’s Andy Murray reacts during Men’s singles second round match against Britain’s Kyle Edmund at the ATP Nature Valley International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England on June 27, 2018. PHOTO: Glyn KIRK / AFP

 

Andy Murray has withdrawn from Wimbledon on the eve of the tournament after the two-time champion decided he wasn’t fit enough to compete at the All England Club.

Murray has only just returned to action after 11 months on the sidelines due to a hip injury that needed surgery in January.

“It’s with regret I’m withdrawing from Wimbledon,” Murray said in a statement on Sunday.

“I’ve made significant progress in practice and matches over the last 10 days but, after lengthy discussions with my team and with a heavy heart, we’ve decided that playing best-of-five-set matches might be a bit too soon in the recovery process.”

