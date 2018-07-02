EFCC Convicts 139 Persons In Six Months

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured a total of 139 convictions between January and June 2018.

EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, revealed this in a statement on Monday.

He noted that the figure which is an improvement of the 89 convictions recorded in May, is indeed, significant in many respects.

Uwujaren said it includes the conviction of two former governors – Mr Jolly Nyame from Taraba State, and Joshua Dariye who is one of the senators representing Plateau State at the National Assembly.

He added that both former governors are currently serving their 14-year jail sentence for criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of public funds, and receiving gratification.

“Indeed, the EFCC has remained consistent in its efforts of effectively changing the negative narrative of pervasive corruption in the system and altering the general perception that there are some people who are above the Law.

“Suffice to state, that the record of convictions, also includes that of a former Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joseph Nwobike, who was convicted for attempting to pervert the course of justice,” the statement said.

The EFCC spokesman stressed that the agency is determined to prosecute several of such corruption cases across the country to a logical conclusion.

He also said the anti-graft body will not to rest on its oars, as it is poised to surpass the 189 convictions secured in 2017.