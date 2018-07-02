Pipeline Explodes In Ogun

A gas pipeline in Ilara near Ogijo area of Ogun State has exploded.

Eyewitnesses say the explosion occurred at about 10:00 pm on Sunday and rescue officials are still battling to put out the fire.

The area has, however, been cordoned off by the police to avoid loss of lives.

The incident comes just days after a fuel-laden tanker exploded on Otedola Bridge along the Berger axis of Lagos.

The tanker was heading out of Lagos towards the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway when the crash occurred, engulfing at least 50 vehicles, leaving nine persons dead and four others injured.

As the fire spread, many drivers had to abandon their vehicles and flee as firefighters tried to battle the raging blaze.

Traffic was stopped on both sides of the road as emergency officials battled to put out the fire and attend to those affected.

Also, a tanker carrying kerosene product exploded along the Minna-Suleja road after engaging in a head-on collision with a trailer on Friday.

The accident occurred at Mallam Karo, a village located about two kilometres away from Suleja area of the state.

Five persons were said to be in the two vehicles when the accident occurred, however, there was no casualty.