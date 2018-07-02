Saraki’s Chief Of Staff Dumps APC

The former interim chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has resigned from the party.

Baba-Ahmed, who is currently the Chief of Staff to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in a statement issued in Kaduna on Monday, said the APC has under-performed, hence his decision to exit the party.

“This has been a very difficult decision, to leave a party I helped form and made my humble contributions to put in power. After three years, however, I need to say that the APC has grossly underperformed, and has forfeited any claim to my loyalty and continued membership.

“I do not believe, in all conscience, that it should be trusted and encouraged to continue to govern our great country beyond 2019”.

He, however, added that his resignation from the APC has nothing to with the Senate President, but a decision he took after due consultations with the Akida Group, a pressure group within Kaduna state APC, which he is a critical member.

Although he noted that he will not join any other political party for now, Baba-Ahmed says he will remain active in politics, as this is the main avenue for salvaging the nation from rising insecurity, poverty, and bitter divisions.