Southern Peoples Forum Leader Accuses Miyetti Allah Of Terrorism

The Publicity Secretary of Southern Peoples forum, Isuwa Dogo, has accused leaders of Miyetti Allah of engaging in and sponsoring terrorist activities.

Dogo made these claims on Monday, on Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily. According to him, local Fulani residents are not responsible for the incessant killings across the country but the Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore are the ones responsible for sponsoring killings and attacks.

“Those who are doing the killings are terrorists. They are not the local Fulani that lives among us and inter-marry. They are after us from village to village, killing people.

“The local Fulani man does not know of the existence of Miyetti Allah and they are not part of it. All these people that call themselves Miyetti Allah are simply cattle traders and terrorists. They are the ones sponsoring terrorism and they are not different from Boko Haram,” he said.

The Southern Peoples Forum Leader also claimed that there is no conflict between farmers and herders hence his disapproval of the tag farmers-herders clash.

“There is no farmers-herders clash. They burn the villages, kill the people, destroy everything, is there a clash there? With sophisticated weapons, people are eliminated. This is a planned genocide of the Middle Belt people.”

The Secretary-General of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Usman Baba-Ngelzerma in response, however, debunked Dogo’s claims noting that the group is not and will never support senseless killings. ‘We are not criminals,’ Baba-Ngelzerma stressed.