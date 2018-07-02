The Scourge Of Illicit Financial Flows Continues To Bite – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has lamented the negative effects that corruption has had on societies, saying that “the scourge of illicit financial flows continues to bite”.

The President said this at the AU summit while urging member states to take decisive steps in fighting the menace.

“The scourge of illicit financial flows continues to bite, eating back the gains and militating against the attainment of our aspirations under Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda,” he said in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Femi Adesina, on Sunday.

He, therefore, emphasized the need to utilize cooperation mechanisms through voluntary information exchange, mutual legal assistance and sharing of information on best practices among anti-corruption agencies, audit agencies and investigative bodies.

Furthermore, President Buhari said he will be partnering with the African Union (AU) Chairperson to enhance the anti-corruption battle on the continent.

“I plan to convene the African Youth Congress in Abuja within the next quarter, and we will be working with the Chairman of the African Union, His Excellency, Paul Kagame and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, to organize an Interactive Dialogue on the theme at the next session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York during the high-level segment.”

He also called on member states that are yet to ratify the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combatting Corruption to take all necessary measures to sign and ratify it.

The President thanked African Heads of State and Government for their continued support in driving and amplifying the African Union anti-corruption agenda.

“Your unwavering support remains a strong source of strength and encouragement as we look forward to an even more vigorous second half of this year,” he said.