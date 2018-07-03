Nadal Breezes Through Wimbledon Opener

World number one Rafael Nadal breezed into the Wimbledon second round Tuesday with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win over Israel’s Dudi Sela, the world 127.

Nadal, the Wimbledon champion in 2008 and 2010, had fallen to a player ranked outside the top 100 in four of his last five visits to the All England Club.

On Tuesday, however, Nadal, playing his first match since lifting an 11th French Open title last month, had few difficulties as he set-up a second round clash against either Canada’s Vasek Pospisil or Mikahil Kukushkin of Kazakhstan.

AFP