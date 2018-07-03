Nadal Breezes Through Wimbledon Opener

Updated July 3, 2018
Spain’s Rafael Nadal reacts during his men’s singles fourth round match against Germany’s Maximilian Marterer on day nine of The Roland Garros 2018 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 4, 2018. CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

 

World number one Rafael Nadal breezed into the Wimbledon second round Tuesday with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2  win over Israel’s Dudi Sela, the world 127.

Nadal, the Wimbledon champion in 2008 and 2010, had fallen to a player ranked outside the top 100 in four of his last five visits to the All England Club.

On Tuesday, however, Nadal, playing his first match since lifting an 11th French Open title last month, had few difficulties as he set-up a second round clash against either Canada’s Vasek Pospisil or Mikahil Kukushkin of Kazakhstan.

