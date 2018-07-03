New Mexican President Announces Invitation For Pope To Help End Violence

Channels Television  
Updated July 3, 2018
ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP

 

Mexico’s president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday he plans to invite Pope Francis.

The invitation according to him is an effort to restore “peace” to the violence-wracked country where organized crime has claimed more than 200,000 lives since 2006.

“We are going to invite Pope Francis,” as well as “religious leaders, UN and human rights officials to bring everyone together with the goal of achieving peace in our nation,” Lopez Obrador said following talks with outgoing leader Enrique Pena Nieto.



More on World News

Giant Penguin And Dancing Hare Animate London Park Art Fair

North Korea Talks ‘Going Well,’ Trump Lashes Critics

Malaysia’s Najib: From Powerful PM To Graft Suspect

Former Malaysian PM Najib Arrested Over Huge Graft Probe

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV