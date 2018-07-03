North Korea Talks ‘Going Well,’ Trump Lashes Critics

Channels Television  
Updated July 3, 2018
Trump 'Repeatedly' Used Vulgar Slur In Immigration Meeting - Senator
File photo                                                                                                                                         Credit: AFP

 

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday talks with North Korea were making progress, adding he was personally responsible for averting conflict with the nuclear-armed country.

“Many good conversations with North Korea-it is going well!” he tweeted. “In the meantime, no Rocket Launches or Nuclear Testing in 8 months.

“All of Asia is thrilled. Only the Opposition Party, which includes the Fake News, is complaining. If not for me, we would now be at War with North Korea!”

AFP



More on World News

Malaysia’s Najib: From Powerful PM To Graft Suspect

Former Malaysian PM Najib Arrested Over Huge Graft Probe

Court Sentences Australian Archbishop Over Child Abuse

Israel To Withhold Families’ Payments From Palestinian Markets

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV