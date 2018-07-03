Oshiomole, Boss Mustapha, Storm APC South East Mega Rally For Buhari

>

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on Tuesday stormed Owerri, the Imo State capital for the South East mega rally held in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari.

This follows a bid to canvass support from the region towards the 2019 presidential election.

Other dignitaries present at the occasion are the state governor Rochas Okorocha, Senator Andy Uba, Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, former governor of Borno state, Ali-Modu Sheriff, National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of Bayelsa State, Timpre Slyvia, amongst others.