President Buhari Commends Nigeria-Kuwait Relations

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday commended the cordial relations between Nigeria and the State of Kuwait.

During a meeting with the outgoing Ambassador of the State of Kuwait, Dr Abdulaziz Alsharrah at the State House in Abuja, the President said relations between both countries are important not only at the bilateral level but also as members of the Organisation of Oil Exporting Countries (OPEC) in which they share a common interest.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media & Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu.

According to the statement, while thanking the outgoing ambassador for promoting good relations between Nigeria and the State of Kuwait, President Buhari said he hoped that the cordial relations would translate into a more active cooperation between both countries.

Ambassador Alsharrah, who thanked the government and people of Nigeria for maintaining good relations with his country, noted that there was still room to grow the relations.

He also said he found his five-year tour of duty in Nigeria very rewarding and extended his country’s invitation to President Buhari for an official visit.