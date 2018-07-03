President Buhari Returns To Abuja After AU Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country after attending the 31st Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) in Mauritania.

The President, who travelled to Mauritania on Saturday, departed Nouakchott on Monday and arrived in Abuja hours later.

AU Summit: Buhari Calls For Repatriation Of Stolen Assets Without Legal Obstacles

In the course of his three-day trip, President Buhari addressed the summit on the theme: ‘Winning the Fight against Corruption, A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation’.

He called on nations where looted assets have been stashed to release them without the usual long technicalities involved in the process of repatriation.

“We must all collectively work to place high on the agenda the need for open and participatory government, as well as the repatriation of stolen assets without procedural technicalities and legal obstacles,” President Buhari had informed country leaders at the meeting.

He had also revealed that three different regional consultative workshops were organised, in line with his campaign programme to sensitise Africans on the evil effects of corruption on the society.

“The scourge of illicit financial flows continues to bite, eating back the gains and militating against the attainment of our aspirations under Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda,” the President had added.

On the sidelines of the summit, President Buhari met with French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mrs Amina Mohammed, among others.

He was accompanied on the trip by the Nasarawa and Edo state governors, Tanko Al-Makura and Godwin Obaseki, as well as ministers and heads of government agencies.