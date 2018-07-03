Protesters Storm National Assembly, Demand Resignation Of Saraki, Dogara

A group of protesters on Tuesday stormed the main entrance of the National Assembly.

The protesters are demanding for the immediate resignation of Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

The angry protesters displayed various placards with inscriptions pointing accusations at the lawmakers of “budget padding” and ‘illegal insertions” in the 2018 budget.

They also claimed that the lawmakers are syphoning funds meant for constituency projects in their various senatorial districts and constituencies.

This protest comes few days after the Senate President Bukola Saraki called for the removal of “incapable” security chiefs in the country over the continued killings and security challenges bedevilling the nation.

Saraki said the killings is not a situation to be politicised. He also accused the security chiefs and agencies of failing to work together.

More To Follow…