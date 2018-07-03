Seven Killed In Migrant Shipwreck Off Libya

Channels Television  
Updated July 3, 2018
A Libyan coast guardsman stands on a boat during the rescue of 147 illegal immigrants attempting to reach Europe off the coastal town of Zawiyah, 45 kilometres west of the capital Tripoli, on June 27, 2017. PHOTO: Taha JAWASHI / AFP

 

At least seven migrants including two children died when their boat ran into trouble Tuesday off the coast of Libya, the coastguard said, the latest victims of the perilous voyage to Europe.

Another 123 migrants were rescued and taken ashore where they will be transferred to a detention centre in the Libyan capital, navy officer Rami Ghommeidh told AFP.

Nearly 180 migrants have died or gone missing since Friday in the Mediterranean, according to figures from the Libyan coastguard.

Conflict-ridden Libya is a key transit point for thousands of African migrants trying to reach European shores.

So far this year more than 1,000 people have died in the Mediterranean, according to International Organization for Migration figures.

AFP



