Seven Killed In Migrant Shipwreck Off Libya

At least seven migrants including two children died when their boat ran into trouble Tuesday off the coast of Libya, the coastguard said, the latest victims of the perilous voyage to Europe.

Another 123 migrants were rescued and taken ashore where they will be transferred to a detention centre in the Libyan capital, navy officer Rami Ghommeidh told AFP.

Nearly 180 migrants have died or gone missing since Friday in the Mediterranean, according to figures from the Libyan coastguard.

Conflict-ridden Libya is a key transit point for thousands of African migrants trying to reach European shores.

So far this year more than 1,000 people have died in the Mediterranean, according to International Organization for Migration figures.

AFP