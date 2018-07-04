APC’s Mega Rally, Mockery Of President Buhari – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the attendance of the South East Mega Rally which was held in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as poor and a mockery of him and members of his party.

The PDP in a statement by its spokesman Kola Olagbondinyan, said Nigerians had a comic relief as speaker after speaker made a mockery of the president by ascribing non-existent projects as well as those initiated by others, particularly, the PDP, to him in furtherance of APC’s renewed attempt to beguile Nigerians ahead of 2019 general elections.

The event which was held in Owerri, the Imo State capital, according to the PDP was a rented crowd which showed and expressed a vote of no confidence on the President and his party, as they refused to brandish the now famished APC brooms or respond to the party’s slogan, a development that signposts the rejection of the APC in the zone and of course, in other parts of our nation.

The PDP wondered why the ruling party could enchant the people of the Southeast by false claims like those made about the Second Niger Bridge, Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Akanu Ibiam Airport, Enugu, among other projects, when the reality in the zone remains a bold testament of maltreatment, official disdain and government’s insensitivity?

“Is it not also a height of political delusion for APC to think that the people of the southeast will suddenly churn out five million votes and deliver same to a party that overtly relegated them as mere “five percent”?

The opposition party criticised those that spoke at the rally noting that, they had no clear message, but dwelt only on empty sloganeering without regard to the sensibilities of the people, who had been subjected to the worst kind of relegation by their party in the last three years.

The PDP called on the ruling party to accept the fact that the Southeast zone remains the stronghold of the PDP and no amount of hollow grandstanding by the party leaders can detract from that fact.