Fresh Navy Video Shows Thai Cave Boys In ‘Good Health’

Channels Television  
Updated July 4, 2018
Relatives of Pheeraphat ‘Night’ Sompiengjai and relatives of three other members of a Thai youth football team currently trapped at the Tham Luang cave, watch the latest news developments in Night’s home in Mae Sai on July 4, 2018. Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP

 

A new video released Wednesday filmed in the bowels of a northern Thai cave showed members of a football team greeting the camera and saying they were in good health after their astonishing discovery by divers.

The footage, published by the Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page, runs by 11 of the 13 members of the team, each ‘wais’ the camera — a traditional Thai greeting — before introducing themselves by nicknames and saying “I’m in good health”.

AFP



More on World News

Ex-Malaysian PM, Najib Charged With Corruption

Top Polish Judge Defies Retirement Law

Two Hospitalised In Britain After Contact With ‘Unknown Substance

Merkel Warns Trump Against Trade War Over Car Tariffs Threat

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV