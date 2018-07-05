Buhari Meets With Three APC Governors in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with three governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Governors, Abdul-Aziz Yari Abubakar of Zamfara, Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa and Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi states were sighted entering the president’s office on Thursday.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the governors noted that their visit had nothing to do with the crisis rocking the party.

Instead, they insisted that they were at the Villa to discuss issues relating to finance as they concern the stalled FAAC meeting.

They said they were hopeful that the President will take decisive steps to resolve the deadlock.

Also present at the meeting was the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun.

Meanwhile, on the recent crisis in the party, the Governor of Zamfara State who spoke on behalf of the group said they are confident that the leadership will work to resolve all issues.

The meeting comes barely 24 hours after a new faction of the APC called the Reformed-APC (R-APC), emerged in Abuja.

The faction which has Buba Galadima as its Chairman is made up of aggrieved members of the APC, mostly from the National Assembly.

Briefing journalists after their meeting at the Sheraton Hotels in Abuja on Wednesday, Galadima said the new faction was formed due to the failure of the APC.

They described APC as “severely underperforming and unable to meet its potentials for good governance.”

Hours after the group was announced in Abuja, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mr Bolaji Abdullahi, said the party would react to the development as soon as they have enough details.

“We have report of a group of people who have purportedly described themselves as a faction of our party. We will be able to give our reaction as soon as we get the full details and have the opportunity to review it,” Abdullahi said in a short statement.

Meanwhile, the APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole has promised to sustain the trust of members and leaders of the party after the APC elective national convention.

He made the pledge while receiving the report of the appeal committee set up by the party to review complaints and petitions arising from the convention.