Ekiti Is A No-Go Area, Fayose Warns APC

The governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the state belongs to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), therefore they cannot win the governorship election in the state.

“Ekiti is a no go area, I have been your governor for the past four years and there has been no herdsmen attack or violence”.

He criticised the recent killings in the country and challenged the opposition party, PDP to come back into power.

Governor also accused the INEC of the alleged plans to rig the forthcoming governorship election.

“INEC we want to tell you, we know your plans that you want to rig for APC, we will follow you bumper to bumper”.

He emphasised that the state is a not for the APC but for the PDP and was optimistic that the party will win the election come July 14.

The event was held at Ado-Ekiti, the state capital with various governors and PDP members in attendance.