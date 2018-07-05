Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest Again

A Catholic priest of the Sacred Heart Parish, Obomkpa in Delta State, Reverend Andrew Anah, has been kidnapped.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the abduction to Channels Television on Thursday, stating that this is the second time the same priest will be abducted.

Mr Anah was kidnapped in 2017 but was later released after an undisclosed sun was allegedly paid to the abductors.

While the circumstances surrounding the fresh kidnap are still unclear, Channels Television gathered that some residents may be collaborating with a kidnap syndicate in Aniocha north to perpetrate such crimes.

Residents say the Obomkpa/Ukwu-Nzu and now Olona Axis of Aniocha North have remained notorious for such crimes as that is the same area where the reverend was kidnapped the first time.

Other persons such as the Managing Director of a construction company, as well as the chairman of the Aniocha north Traditional Rulers’ Committee, Mr Obi Sunday Olisenweokwu, were also reportedly kidnapped around the area.

The Police, however, assured the public that it will do everything to ensure that the culprits are brought to justice and the victim is rescued.

Also in Osun State, a Methodist priest (Reverend) Kayode Akande and two other church leaders were kidnapped along the Iwo-Oshogbo road while returning from a church programme.

They, however, regained their freedom about a week after.

In April, gunmen stormed the St Ignatius Catholic Church in Benue State, killing two priests and other members of the church who were holding a funeral service.

Following the spate of attacks in the state since the beginning of the year which has left hundreds dead and several other displaced, the Benue State government said the state was under a siege.

Subsequently, the Catholic Mission in Nigeria held a nationwide prayer and peaceful protest against the incessant killings across the country.

Beyond that, there have been several calls for security reforms to ensure greater efficiency and service delivery across the nation.