Mexican President-Elect To Invite Trump For Inauguration

Mexican president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday he will invite US President Donald Trump to his inauguration on December 1, the leftist leader’s latest olive branch after two years of deeply strained ties.

“We are neighboring countries, we have economic and trade relationships, ties of friendship. It is very important to us to cooperate on development. We share 3,180 kilometers of border. So President Trump will be invited… and also the prime minister of Canada,” Lopez Obrador told journalists.

AFP