‘No Faction In Our Party’, APC Dismisses R-APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has insisted that there is no faction in the party, despite the emergence of the group called Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC).

National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr Bolaji Abdullahi, said this on Thursday, stressing that by their actions, the R-APC is trying to create the impression that “our Party is factionalised and this is not true”.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to affirm that there is no faction in our Party and declares the action by these individuals as mischievous and ill-advised.

The R-APC emerged on Wednesday with a former National Secretary of the Congress for Progress Change, under which President Muhammadu Buhari ran for the nation’s top position in 2011, Buba Galadima as Chairman.

Galadima told journalists at a news conference in Abuja that the group was formed because of the failure of the APC.

Among other claims, he accused the APC of “severely underperforming and being unable to meet its potentials for good governance.”

READ ALSO: New Faction Of APC Emerges In AbujaBut the ruling party on Thursday accused the R-APC bent on causing division and confusion and questioned whether the group’s members were actual members of the APC in the first case.

Abdullahi said, “Having failed to scuttle the National Convention as that was their original plan, they now resort to this subterfuge as a way of achieving the pre-determined end of causing confusion.

“As a matter of fact, we doubt that these individuals parading as leaders of the so-called faction are actual members of our party. We are currently investigating their true membership status within the party.

“While we shall continue to monitor developments in this respect; we will not hesitate to take lawful actions to defend the unity of our party and protect the sanctity of its identity. We are currently reviewing the action of this so-called faction in order to determine if any aspect of the party’s constitution has been breached with the connivance of any of our members.

“For those members who have genuine grievances, we want to assure them of the commitment of the new leadership of the party to address those grievances as quickly as possible in a manner that ensures that justice is done to all”.