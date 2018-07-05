Trump’s Environment Chief Resigns Amid Corruption Allegations

Channels Television  
Updated July 5, 2018
President Donald Trump has announced that Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt has resigned July 5, 2018. WASHINGTON, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP

 

US President Donald Trump Thursday announced the departure of his environment chief, Scott Pruitt, who faced ever-growing scandals over his spending and conduct in office.

“I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency,” Trump tweeted. “Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this.”

Trump announced that Pruitt’s deputy, former coal lobbyist Andrew Wheeler, would take over Monday as acting head of the agency that the president has tasked with dismantling Barack Obama’s green legacy.

AFP



