Actor James Woods Says Dumped By Agent Over Politics

US actor James Woods, one of the rare Hollywood celebrities to openly support President Donald Trump, has been dumped by his talent agent — apparently over politics.

The Emmy Award-winning actor shared on Twitter the email he received from Ken Kaplan on Independence Day, informing him he no longer wished to represent him.

“It’s the 4th of July and I’m feeling patriotic,” wrote Kaplan, whose list of clients includes “Twilight” star Kristen Stewart. “I don’t want to represent you anymore. I mean I can go on a rant but you know what I’d say.”

Woods, 71, who described Kaplan as a “political liberal,” included his response on his Twitter feed.

“Dear Ken, I don’t actually,” he wrote. “I was thinking if you’re feeling patriotic, you would appreciate free speech and one’s right to think as an individual.

“Be that as it may, I want to thank you for all your hard work and devotion on my behalf. Be well.”

The twice Oscar-nominated actor, known for his roles in “Salvador” and “Casino,” has drawn attention for his support of Trump and has previously complained about being blacklisted by Hollywood because of his conservative views.

Prior to being dumped by his agent, he had gone on a rant on Twitter hitting out against Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren and former President Barack Obama, describing him as a “stain.”