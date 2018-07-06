President Buhari Visits Borno For Army Day Celebrations

Channels Television  
Updated July 6, 2018
President Buhari Visits Borno For Army Day Celebrations
President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2018 Army Day celebration in Borno State on July 6, 2018.

 

President Muhammad Buhari is visiting Borno State to commemorate the 2018 Nigerian Army Day celebrations with the troops in the state.

He was welcomed to the state by Governor Kashim Shettima, as well as the Chiefs of Army Staff and Air Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai and Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Members of the Borno State Executive Council and other top military officers in the state were also on the ground to receive the President.

Shortly after his arrival, President Buhari proceeded to Monguno via an Air Force chopper.

More to follow…



More on Headlines

Supreme Court Frees Saraki Of All False Asset Declaration Charges

Asset Declaration: I’m Happy I Have Been Vindicated After 1,018 Days – Saraki

FG Arraigns Ex-Benue Governor Suswam Over Illegal Arms Possession

Killings: Buhari Hits Back At ‘Terribly Unfair’ Accusation Of Bias

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV