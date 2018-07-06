President Buhari Visits Borno For Army Day Celebrations

President Muhammad Buhari is visiting Borno State to commemorate the 2018 Nigerian Army Day celebrations with the troops in the state.

He was welcomed to the state by Governor Kashim Shettima, as well as the Chiefs of Army Staff and Air Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai and Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Members of the Borno State Executive Council and other top military officers in the state were also on the ground to receive the President.

Shortly after his arrival, President Buhari proceeded to Monguno via an Air Force chopper.

More to follow…