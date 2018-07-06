CAF Appoints Pinnick As First Vice-President

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Mr Amaju Pinnick as its 1st Vice-President.

CAF announced the appointment in a statement on its website on Thursday.

“Following the resignation of the 1st Vice-President Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, CAF President, after consulting the members of the Emergency Committee, appointed Mr. Amaju Melvin PINNICK as 1st Vice-President,” the statement read in part.

CAF added that the decision is “immediately applicable, in accordance with article 27 para. 2 of the Statutes, which will be ratified by the Executive Committee in its session scheduled on the 27 and 28 of September 2018.”

Pinnick who oversaw Nigeria participation at the World Cup as President of the Nigeria Football Federation had suffered a setback while in Russia.

On Monday, July 2, the Minister of Sports, Mr Solomon Dalung, asked Pinnick who has been NFF President since 2014 to obey a court order which required him to step aside as head of the Nigerian football governing body.

The directive effectively paved way for Mr Chris Giwa, who has been locked in a legal battle over the leadership of the NFF to, take over at the Federation.

Hours after the minister’s statement that Monday, Mr Giwa went to the NFF headquarters in Abuja and took charge amid heavy security.

Mr Giwa had since insisted that he is the duly elected NFF President, a position he went to court in 2014 to prove.

Many believe the development may expose Nigeria to FIFA sanctions as the world football governing body may consider the decision of the court interferance with the running of the football body.