Court Remands Teenager, One Other For Stealing Beer, Bush Meat

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ile-Ife, Osun State on Friday, remanded 18-year-old Mayowa Segun and 29-year-old Adebowale Wasiu, for allegedly breaking into a shop and stealing various items including beer, soft drinks, bush meat and recharge cards worth N41,950.

The Prosecutor, Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on July 4, 2018, around 01:55 a.m. at Isale Agbara Area, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the accused conspired among themselves with intent to commit a felony to wit breaking, entering and stealing.

He added that the accused broke into the shop of one Yusuff Adebimpe and catered away five bottles of Goldberg, four bottles of Trophy beer and soft drinks. Other items stolen include bush meat and recharge cards valued at N41, 950.

The prosecutor stated that the offence contravened sections 383, 390 (9), 412 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge of conspiracy, intent to commit a felony, shop breaking and stealing.

The Defence Counsel, Ben Adirieje, applied for the bail of the accused in the most liberal term, pledged that his clients would not jump bail, but would produce reliable sureties.

Magistrate Olalekan Ijiyode, however, refused the bail of the accused but asked their counsel to come with written application for the consideration of their bail.

The Magistrate noted that the rate of crime in the society is alarming especially among youths. He, therefore, ordered for the remand of the accused persons in prisons custody, pending the consideration of their bail.

The case was adjourned until July 27, for the ruling application.