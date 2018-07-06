EFCC Set To Probe Pinnick, Dikko, Others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commision (EFCC) is set to investigate Amaju Pinnick, Shehu Dikko and three other top board members of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The Special Adviser to the Minister of Sports, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, in a statement on Friday, said this investigation follows a petition by a former National team Coach, James Peters on May 4, 2018, with a heading ‘Monumental Stealing And Financial Crimes In The Nigeria Football Federation’.

Peters in the petition written to the EFCC alleged that the NFF board members deposited money outside the official accounts of the federation in the Central Bank and diverting same for fraudulent activities.

He also stated in the petition that a private company owned by one of the NFF officials was used to collect over 40% of revenues from the numerous sponsors of the football body.

“In the petition, Peters who also served as Technical Director with the Nigeria Football Federation for many years urged the EFCC to carry out a thorough investigation on an alleged “unprecedented stealing, corrupt practices and financial crimes being perpetrated by the current President Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick, the General Secretary Dr Mohammed Sanusi, the first Vice President Barrister Seyi Akinwumi, the second Vice President Mallam Shehu Dikko and a member of the Executive Committee Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf.

“The former Technical Director also alleged “stealing and fraudulent activities by Financial Derivatives Ltd, a company cunningly brought into the NFF by President Amaju Pinnick for the sole purpose of warehousing money outside the official accounts of the NFF in the Central Bank and diverting same for fraudulent activities,” the statement read in part.

The petition added that “These NFF chieftains also used the company Mediterranean Sports Limited belonging to Mallam Shehu Dikko who is the second Vice President of the Executive Committee, Chairman of the League Management Company, a body saddled with the responsibility of running the Elite league, and attracts millions of dollars from sponsorships and Chairman, Marketing and Sponsorship sub-committee of the NFF to collect over 40% of revenues from the numerous sponsors of the NFF.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports development noted that it has been notified of the petition and has called for a Forensic audit to be carried on the financial dealings of the NFF.