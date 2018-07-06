Former Champion, Venus Crashes Out Of Wimbledon In Third Round

Updated July 6, 2018
US player Venus Williams reacts after losing a point against Netherlands’ Kiki Bertens during their women’s singles third round match on the fifth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 6, 2018. PHOTO: BEN STANSALL / AFP

 

Venus Williams suffered a stunning Wimbledon exit as the five-time champion became the latest star to crash out in a 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 8-6 defeat against Kiki Bertens on Friday.

After reaching the final last year and the semi-finals in 2016, Venus was expected to mount another strong challenge for the Wimbledon title.

Instead, the 38-year-old was worn down by Dutch 20th seed Bertens in a dramatic third-round clash lasting two hours and 40 minutes in sweltering heat on Court One.

Bertens faces Czech seventh seed Karolina Pliskova or Romanian world number 28 Mihaela Buzarnescu for a place in the quarter-finals.

AFP



