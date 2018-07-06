Former Champion, Venus Crashes Out Of Wimbledon In Third Round
Venus Williams suffered a stunning Wimbledon exit as the five-time champion became the latest star to crash out in a 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 8-6 defeat against Kiki Bertens on Friday.
After reaching the final last year and the semi-finals in 2016, Venus was expected to mount another strong challenge for the Wimbledon title.
Instead, the 38-year-old was worn down by Dutch 20th seed Bertens in a dramatic third-round clash lasting two hours and 40 minutes in sweltering heat on Court One.
Bertens faces Czech seventh seed Karolina Pliskova or Romanian world number 28 Mihaela Buzarnescu for a place in the quarter-finals.
AFP
