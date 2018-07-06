LIVE: Rivers Govt Commissions New Industrial Court Building

The Rivers State Government is set to commission a new National Industrial Court of Nigeria building in the state.

The new facility according to the government will enhance the overall system of justice administration in the nation.

It is also to allow for quick resolution of trade disputes which the government says is rampant in the south south region, especially in Port Harcourt.

Although an Industrial Court is situated in Bayelsa State, the Rivers government believes the new facility will reduce the pressure on the Bayelsa division.

Present at the ceremony holding in the state capital on Friday was the Governor Nyesom Wike and his wife, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, among other dignitaries.

