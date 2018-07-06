PHOTOS: Buhari Attends Army Day Celebrations In Borno

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday attended the Grand Finale of the 2018 Nigerian Army Day Celebration in Monguno, Borno State.

During the visit, he praised the military’s efforts in bringing an end to the insurgency in the nation, noting that the negative history which was associated with the northeast in the past decade is now gradually becoming a thing of the past, as a result of the efforts of all security agencies.

President Buhari also commissioned ‘ARA’ a locally manufactured Armoured Personnel Carriers.

Minister of Defence Monsur Dan Ali, Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima, Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General TY Buratai and General Officer Commanding 7th Division Major General Olabanji were also at the celebrations.

