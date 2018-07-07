England ‘Can Go All The Way’, Says Sweden’s Coach

Updated July 7, 2018
Sweden’s coach Janne Andersson applauds as he reacts to England’s victory at the end of the the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match between Sweden and England at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 7, 2018. Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

 

Sweden coach Janne Andersson said England are capable of winning the World Cup after seeing his side beaten 2-0 by Gareth Southgate’s side in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

England will meet hosts Russia or Croatia on Tuesday for a spot in the final, after goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli sent through to the last four of the competition for the first time since 1990.

“Yes, I definitely believe they are,” Andersson responded when asked if England were good enough to win the tournament.

“They’re strong and well-organised. I’d like to pay tribute to both the team and the coach.

“They’re a good football side, they don’t give a lot of openings. I believe they are perfectly capable of going all the way.”

England’s forward Harry Kane (C) applauds at the end of the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match between Sweden and England at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 7, 2018.
Yuri CORTEZ / AFP

 

For Sweden, who failed to qualify for the previous two World Cups, it was their best result since finishing third at the 1994 finals.

“We came through to the quarter-finals in a World Cup. I think we performed really well to get here, we just weren’t good enough to beat this side today,” Andersson said.

Sweden’s coach Janne Andersson speaks to his players during the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match between Sweden and England at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 7, 2018.
Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP

