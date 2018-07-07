Fans Prepare For Sweden, England Quarter-Final Clash

A Bavarian restaurant was the place chosen by Sweden fans to prepare for their team’s quarter-final against England in the city of Samara.

The Scandinavians are aiming to reach the last four for the first time since 1994 when they finished third in the United States.

The team’s success at this year’s tournament, which saw them eliminate the Netherlands and Italy in qualifying, as well as finish top of a group containing holders Germany, has made their fans very proud and filled them with hope.

“I feel like a patriot. It is very nice to be Swedish these days,” Per, from Vasteras, told Reuters.

“All the major teams have gone now, haven’t they? Brazil, Germany, and Portugal and Spain. Everybody is gone now, so it is an open field for us, hopefully,” added Jan Kollberg.

England fans, on the other hand, gathered in the centre of Samara, preparing to cheer their team on and hoping they reach their first World Cup semi-final since 1990.

“I think from our point of view, as England fans, we have got a very young team, play with no fear, we are quite confident that we can go all the way and football is coming home,” Karl Bowater said as he was having a beer with his friends.

England booked their spot in the last eight with a 4-3 shootout victory over Colombia after an often tense and tetchy encounter that only went to extra time after the South Americans scored deep into stoppage time.