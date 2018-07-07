North West Governors Forum Hold Meeting In Kaduna

A meeting of the North West Governors forum is ongoing in Kaduna state.

The meeting which is being held behind closed doors has in attendance, the Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, Deputy Governors of Kaduna, Jigawa and Sokoto states.

The meeting is focused on agriculture, the proposal on power generation for the north-west zone, investment prospects for the zone and presentations on salvaging Islamic education, out of school children in the zone by some local and foreign development partners.

Also in attendance at the meeting, the SSGs and Commissioners of Education and Agriculture from the seven north-west states.