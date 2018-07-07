PDP Demands Adeosun’s Immediate Sack, Arraignment

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sack, arrest and arraign the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun over the alleged use of fake NYSC certificate.

The Party in a statement signed on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said President Buhari should not provide a cover for Adeosun over this issue. They also called for investigations into the operations of the finance minister.

“The recent revelation has cast a full-length dark shadow on the overall integrity of his administration.

“We challenge President Buhari to be bold to allow an open independent inquest into the exact figures amounting to the trillions of naira oil revenue earned by the nation in the last three years and how he had spent same with Mrs Adeosun as Minister of Finance.

“Mr President should also allow an open inquest into his handling, with Mrs Adeosun, of all our depleted foreign financial instruments, including the Excess Crude Account (ECA), from which funds were taken without recourse to the National Assembly,” the statement read in part.

READ ALSO: Celebration In Ilorin As Supreme Court Frees Saraki Of False Asset Declaration Charges

The PDP also charged President Buhari to allow an inquest into his administration’s borrowing of over N10 trillion in 30 months, with Adeosun as Minister of Finance and the purposes for which the money was used.

“Furthermore, we challenge President Buhari to allow an inquest into the leaked memo at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) showing N9 trillion corrupt oil contracts as well as the alleged stealing of N1.1 trillion worth of crude oil, all in a sector under his direct purview as Minister of Petroleum.”

The PDP also called for an open investigation into the N18 billion Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) intervention fund and the N10 billion National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) alleged to have been stolen from the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

The PDP challenges President Buhari to prove himself as a man of integrity by allowing an open system-wide and independent inquest into all alleged corrupt practices.