Fans Gear Up For Russia, Croatia Quarter-Final Match

Croatia fans made a last-minute dash to Russia to watch their team take on hosts Russia in Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final.

At least six charter flights from the Croatian capital Zagreb landed in Sochi on Saturday morning bringing hundreds of fans eager to support their team. Among them, President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic who had earlier attended the round of 16 matches in Nizhny Novgorod, where Croatia beat Denmark on penalties to set up the Russia clash in the last eight.