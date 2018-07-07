Fans Gear Up For Russia, Croatia Quarter-Final Match

Channels Television  
Updated July 7, 2018

 

Croatia fans made a last-minute dash to Russia to watch their team take on hosts Russia in Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final.

At least six charter flights from the Croatian capital Zagreb landed in Sochi on Saturday morning bringing hundreds of fans eager to support their team. Among them, President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic who had earlier attended the round of 16 matches in Nizhny Novgorod, where Croatia beat Denmark on penalties to set up the Russia clash in the last eight.



More on In Pictures

Sweden, England Fans Prepare For Quarter-Final Clash

Buhari Signs Executive Order On Preservation Of Suspicious Assets

Buhari, Namibia President Geingob Meet In Abuja         

PHOTOS: Adeosun, Ogbeh, Others At Today’s FEC Meeting

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV