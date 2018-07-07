Sweden, England Fans Prepare For Quarter-Final Clash

A Bavarian restaurant was the place chosen by Sweden fans to prepare for their team’s quarter-final against England in the city of Samara.

The team’s success at this year’s tournament, which saw them eliminate the Netherlands and Italy in qualifying, as well as finish top of a group containing holders Germany, has made their fans very proud and filled them with hope.

England fans, on the other hand, gathered in the centre of Samara, preparing to cheer their team on and hoping they reach their first World Cup semi-final since 1990.