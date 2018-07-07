Russia, Croatia Fans Gear Up For Quarter-Final Match

Croatia fans made a last-minute dash to Russia to watch their team take on hosts Russia in Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final.

At least six charter flights from the Croatian capital Zagreb landed in Sochi on Saturday morning bringing hundreds of fans eager to support their team. Among them, President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic who had earlier attended the round of 16 matches in Nizhny Novgorod, where Croatia beat Denmark on penalties to set up the Russia clash in the last eight.

Most Russia fans had chosen to arrive early, taking advantage of the good weather, Sochi’s lively seaside promenade and beaches.

Croatia and Russia did just about enough to emerge successfully from their respective round of 16 matches but will need to replicate their group stage form an attacking mindset when they clash at the Fisht Stadium. Kick-off is at 1800 GMT.