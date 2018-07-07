Tragedy Averted In Ekiti As Fuel Tanker Spills Content

A tragedy was on Sunday averted after a petrol tanker spilt its content on the road after offloading at a Filling Station in Ado the Ekiti, the state capital.

The incident occurred while the tanker was pulling out of the filling station, spilling the remnant of its contents in the process.

The incident would have escalated into a tragic explosion but men of the state fire service swung into action, preventing a fire outbreak around the tanker or at locations where the split remnant of its content flowed to, via the drainage.

Governor Ayodele Fayose in reaction visited the scene. He warned businesses owners to comply with standards and safety measures while going about their businesses.

“They need to put the interest of the state and the people first. Today, many lives would have been lost because this is a tanker containing PMS.

“In doing business, especially businesses with this kind of sensitivity, like the oil an gas, they have to keep to standard and measures for the safety of our people.

