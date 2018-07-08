Brazilian Court Orders Release Of Ex-Leader Lula

Updated July 8, 2018
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil
Former Brazilian President, Lula da Silva

 

A Brazilian appeals court on Sunday delivered a surprise ruling ordering the release of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, 72, who has been jailed since April for corruption and could now be released within hours.

Leftist firebrand Lula — who was convicted of accepting a seaside apartment as a bribe from Brazilian construction company OAS — has been battling for his freedom in the hopes of launching another presidential bid in elections in October.

