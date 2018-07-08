Ortom Dissolves Cabinet, Retains Finance Commissioner, 10 Others

Governor Samuel Ortom has approved a partial dissolution of the Benue State Executive Council.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Anthony Ijoho, revealed this in a statement on Sunday.

According to the SSG, four commissioners and seven special advisers to the governor would retain their portfolios.

They include the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Michael Gusa; Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Dennis Ityavyar; Commissioner for Finance, Mr David Olufu; and the Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals, Mr Bernard Unenge.

The special advisers who also retained their portfolios are Dr Magdalyne Dura – Development Cooperation, SDGs and NEPAD; Mr Matthew Mnyam – Education; and Mr Ode Enyi – Gender, Employment and Labour Matters.

Others are Mr Thomas Anajav – Government House Administration; Mr Tahav Agerzua – Media, Information and Technology; Lieutenant Colonel Paul Hemba (Rtd) – Security; and Mr Joseph Odaudu – Special Duties.

The SSG said the partial dissolution of the cabinet takes immediate effect while the outgoing members of council would handover to their permanent secretaries or most senior director, as the case may be.

He said Governor Ortom thanked the outgoing members of the Council for their service to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.