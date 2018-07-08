Osun Poll: Ex-PDP Factional Leader Emerges SDP Chairman

A former factional chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Dr Bayo Faforiji, has emerged the new chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state.

Faforiji was elected chairman on Saturday at the State Congress of the party where all the delegates unanimously affirmed his candidature.

The former PDP factional leader was the only candidate that stood for the election supervised by the chairman of the Osun SDP Electoral Committee, Mr Mba Ajah, as well as officials of Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC).

Speaking shortly after taking the oath of office, Faforiji declared the readiness of the SDP to win the September 22 governorship election in the state.

He said those aggrieved would be persuaded to join efforts to reposition the party to make it a formidable force ahead of the poll.

The SDP chairman commended members of the party in the state, the electoral panel, and other stakeholders for their commitment, saying their cooperation led to the peaceful conclusion of the local and state congresses of the party.

He called for a united front to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and urged aggrieved members to sheath their sword and unite with the new State Executive Committee.

Earlier, Mr Mba said he was impressed by the conduct of members of the party since the congresses started on June 30.

Other members of the electoral panel included Mr Rufus Aiyenigba, Mr Affa Mohammed, Mr Dogara Abubakar and Missus Saadatu Abdullahi.

Before the list of the new executives was adopted, the former executive committee of the party was dissolved through a motion moved by Mr Toyese Ojo.