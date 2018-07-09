CJN Decries Delay In Justice Delivery

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has decried the delay in the justice delivery system in Nigeria.

Justice Onnoghen raised the concern at a training for some newly appointed justices held on Monday in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

He described the situation as unacceptable and emphasised the need for a thorough and comprehensive reform of the justice sector, to ensure access to justice within a reasonable time.

The CJN also warned justices and judges across the country to shun corruption and desist from any act capable of bringing the Nigerian judiciary to disrepute.

Lending a voice, the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute, Justice Roseline Bozimo, warned and charged the judiciary to live up to its responsibility to the rule of law and the country.