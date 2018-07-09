Osinbajo To Woo Hollywood, ICT Investors In U.S.

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will be meeting with investors in Hollywood and the Information Technology sector in Los Angeles, California.

The meeting is expected to hold from Monday till Wednesday.

He will lead a public-private investment roadshow at the Silicon Valley in the United State, where he will also use the opportunity to meet with entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders.

A statement from the Vice President’s office explains that the roadshow is designed to showcase the continued improvement in Nigeria’s business environment.

The Vice President be joined by members of the recently-inaugurated Advisory Group on technology and creativity, an integral part of the National Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council.



