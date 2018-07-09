Rescued Thai Boys Separated From Parents Over Fears Of Infections

Updated July 9, 2018
Some of the Thailand boys rescued from the cave on Sunday. Credit: AFP

 

Four members of a Thai youth football team guided out of a flooded cave complex will not be allowed physical contact with their parents until the risk of infection has gone, the chief of the rescue bid said Monday. 

“They (the four) will be kept away from their parents for a while because we are concerned about infections,” Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters, adding doctors will decide on family visits “at a distance or through glass.”

