Trump Confident Of North Korea Honouring Summit Agreement

US President Donald Trump said Monday he has “confidence” that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will honor the denuclearization “contract” they signed, but that China may be seeking to undermine a deal.

“I have confidence that Kim Jong Un will honor the contract we signed &, even more importantly, our handshake. We agreed to the denuclearization of North Korea,” Trump tweeted.

“China, on the other hand, may be exerting negative pressure on a deal because of our posture on Chinese Trade-Hope Not!” he wrote.

AFP