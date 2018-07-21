FG Repatriates 155 Nigerians From Russia

The Federal Government on Friday repatriated 155 Nigerian football fans who got stranded in Russia after the World Cup tournament.

The returnees arrived late night at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, following a Presidential directive to facilitate their return.

READ ALSO: FG Launches Trafficking Probe As Nigerians Stranded In Russia Return

They were received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, as well as officials of government agencies including that of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The stranded Nigerians, who besieged the nation’s embassy in Moscow on July 12, became stranded after their travel agents reportedly cancelled their return tickets and abandoned them to their fate.

See photos of their return below;